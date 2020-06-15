Amenities

8847 West Hills Court - 8847 Available 08/03/20 One Level Total Electric 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Townhome in Douglasville - The West Chase Townhome Community features 2 bedroom townhomes that are all on one level. The property runs between Chapel Hill Road and Hwy 5 about 5 minutes from Arbor Place Mall.



Our 2 bedroom 1 bath floor plan includes washer/dryer connections, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, central HVAC, and private patio with storage shed.



No Smoking



PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED... PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB!



Utilities: Georgia Power, Douglas County Water & Trash



Rent: $825.00



Security Deposit: $825.00



Application Fee: $70.00



For more information on this and our other properties please call 770-941-7745 or visit our website at www.pmuinc.com.



