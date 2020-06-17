Amenities

8833 West Hills Court - 8833 Available 05/01/20 YOUR GOING TO WANT TO RESERVE THIS GREAT 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME - The West Chase Townhome Community features 2 bedroom and 1 bath one level duplexes. The property is conveniently located about 5 minutes from Arbor Place Mall and I-20.

The kitchen is equipped with a stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The townhome also has washer/ dryer connections, central heat & air and a private patio with storage shed.



PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED ...PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB



UTILITIES: GEORGIA POWER, DOUGLAS COUNTY WATER AND SEWER



RENT: $825.00



SECURITY DEPOSIT: $825.00



APPLICATION FEE: $70.00



