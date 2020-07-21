All apartments in Douglasville
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

8613 North Anna Way

8613 N Anna Way · No Longer Available
Location

8613 N Anna Way, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

w/d hookup
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Quiet Neighborhood in Downtown Douglasville - Located in a small, quiet neighborhood within walking distance to beautiful Downtown Douglasville and very convenient to Interstate 20.This property is a one level, full brick duplex which sits on a large lot. It has 3 bedrooms and one bath. Also, it has a refrigerator, gas stove, gas water heater and washer/dryer hook-up. It rents for $910 which includes water, trash pick-up and lawn maintenance. No pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5082960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8613 North Anna Way have any available units?
8613 North Anna Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
Is 8613 North Anna Way currently offering any rent specials?
8613 North Anna Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8613 North Anna Way pet-friendly?
No, 8613 North Anna Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 8613 North Anna Way offer parking?
No, 8613 North Anna Way does not offer parking.
Does 8613 North Anna Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8613 North Anna Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8613 North Anna Way have a pool?
No, 8613 North Anna Way does not have a pool.
Does 8613 North Anna Way have accessible units?
No, 8613 North Anna Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8613 North Anna Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8613 North Anna Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8613 North Anna Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8613 North Anna Way does not have units with air conditioning.
