5 Bedroom home!! Lease to own!!(video tour) - 8419 Cyprus Ridge Way, Douglasville, GA 30134 and is just waiting for you! This home has a split level floor plan & features a gorgeous living room with a fireplace, kitchen with beautiful cabinets and appliances, as well as spacious bedrooms. The bathrooms have beautiful tiled floors too!



Lease to Own Program:

-550+ credit score

-550-599 credit score may require a higher down payment

-No previous evictions and landlord debt

-3-year lease minimum

-There is an upfront option/down payment due which is applied towards purchase price.

-$50.00 non-refundable Application Fee per adult age 18+

-$300.00 Non-refundable fee per pet (under 25 lbs), $500 pet fee per pet (over 25 lbs) with some breed restrictions. Maximum of 2 pets allowed. $1000 pet security deposit.

-Gross monthly income must meet 3x's rent or more

-No previous Bankruptcies within 7 years

-Criminal Background check

-NOT ACCEPTING HOUSING VOUCHERS AT THIS TIME



