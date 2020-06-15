Amenities
5 Bedroom home!! Lease to own!!(video tour) - 8419 Cyprus Ridge Way, Douglasville, GA 30134 and is just waiting for you! This home has a split level floor plan & features a gorgeous living room with a fireplace, kitchen with beautiful cabinets and appliances, as well as spacious bedrooms. The bathrooms have beautiful tiled floors too!
Lease to Own Program:
-550+ credit score
-550-599 credit score may require a higher down payment
-No previous evictions and landlord debt
-3-year lease minimum
-There is an upfront option/down payment due which is applied towards purchase price.
-$50.00 non-refundable Application Fee per adult age 18+
-$300.00 Non-refundable fee per pet (under 25 lbs), $500 pet fee per pet (over 25 lbs) with some breed restrictions. Maximum of 2 pets allowed. $1000 pet security deposit.
-Gross monthly income must meet 3x's rent or more
-No previous Bankruptcies within 7 years
-Criminal Background check
-NOT ACCEPTING HOUSING VOUCHERS AT THIS TIME
(RLNE3446229)