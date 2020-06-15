All apartments in Douglasville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

8419 Cyprus Ridge Way

8419 Cyprus Ridge Way · (770) 651-0040
Location

8419 Cyprus Ridge Way, Douglasville, GA 30134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 8419 Cyprus Ridge Way · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2363 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
5 Bedroom home!! Lease to own!!(video tour) - 8419 Cyprus Ridge Way, Douglasville, GA 30134 and is just waiting for you! This home has a split level floor plan & features a gorgeous living room with a fireplace, kitchen with beautiful cabinets and appliances, as well as spacious bedrooms. The bathrooms have beautiful tiled floors too!

Lease to Own Program:
-550+ credit score
-550-599 credit score may require a higher down payment
-No previous evictions and landlord debt
-3-year lease minimum
-There is an upfront option/down payment due which is applied towards purchase price.
-$50.00 non-refundable Application Fee per adult age 18+
-$300.00 Non-refundable fee per pet (under 25 lbs), $500 pet fee per pet (over 25 lbs) with some breed restrictions. Maximum of 2 pets allowed. $1000 pet security deposit.
-Gross monthly income must meet 3x's rent or more
-No previous Bankruptcies within 7 years
-Criminal Background check
-NOT ACCEPTING HOUSING VOUCHERS AT THIS TIME

(RLNE3446229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8419 Cyprus Ridge Way have any available units?
8419 Cyprus Ridge Way has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
Is 8419 Cyprus Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
8419 Cyprus Ridge Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8419 Cyprus Ridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 8419 Cyprus Ridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 8419 Cyprus Ridge Way offer parking?
No, 8419 Cyprus Ridge Way does not offer parking.
Does 8419 Cyprus Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8419 Cyprus Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8419 Cyprus Ridge Way have a pool?
No, 8419 Cyprus Ridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 8419 Cyprus Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 8419 Cyprus Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8419 Cyprus Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8419 Cyprus Ridge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8419 Cyprus Ridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8419 Cyprus Ridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
