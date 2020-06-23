All apartments in Douglasville
Find more places like 6843 Creekwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglasville, GA
/
6843 Creekwood Dr
Last updated April 24 2019 at 7:43 AM

6843 Creekwood Dr

6843 Creekwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Douglasville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6843 Creekwood Drive, Douglasville, GA 30135

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
6843 Creekwood Drive, Douglasville, GA 30135
**NO PETS**

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.

Availability: Ready Now!!

Enter this lovely split foyer home onto wood floors. Upper level features living room with ceiling fan and fireplace. There is a separate dining room, kitchen with wood floors, Granite counters, tile back splash, white cabinets, all appliances (refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, & microwave) and pantry, breakfast area with access to be wooden deck in back. Laundry closet off kitchen with washer/dryer hook-ups. There are two spare bedrooms and full hall bath with single vanity with Granite counter and tub/shower combination. There is the Master Bedroom with trey ceiling and ceiling fan, Master Bath with dual vanities, Granite Counters, jetted tub, separate shower with enclosure and walk-in closet. The lower level of this home consists of a large flex space/recreation room with wood floors, there is a spare bedroom and another bonus/5th bedroom, along with a full bath that has a single vanity with Granite counter and tub/shower combination. Lower level also has access to the 2-car side entry garage with automatic openers. Lots of upgrades in this home!! House has an alarm system that can be activated at tenant's expense. FEE FOR USING POOL/TENNIS IS $70.00 FOR THE YEAR. Arbor Station is a community that consists of two pools, clubhouse, family center, playground, tennis courts, volley ball & basketball courts and walking trails.

Directions: Take I-75S to I-295W toward Birmingham?Tampa, take Exit 10B and merge onto I-20W/GA-402, take Exit 36 toward Chapel Hill Road and keep left to Chapel Hill Road South ramp, then make slight right onto Stewart Mill Road, 2nd right on Creekwood Drive. Home is on the right.

Elementary: Arbor Station
Middle: Chapel Hill
High: Chapel Hill

Built 2002 Approx. 3,680 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6843 Creekwood Dr have any available units?
6843 Creekwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6843 Creekwood Dr have?
Some of 6843 Creekwood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6843 Creekwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6843 Creekwood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6843 Creekwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6843 Creekwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 6843 Creekwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6843 Creekwood Dr does offer parking.
Does 6843 Creekwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6843 Creekwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6843 Creekwood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6843 Creekwood Dr has a pool.
Does 6843 Creekwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 6843 Creekwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6843 Creekwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6843 Creekwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135

Similar Pages

Douglasville 1 BedroomsDouglasville 2 Bedrooms
Douglasville Apartments with GymDouglasville Pet Friendly Places
Douglasville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA
North Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College