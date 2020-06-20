All apartments in Douglasville
Find more places like 6821 Fairway Ridge Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglasville, GA
/
6821 Fairway Ridge Dr.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

6821 Fairway Ridge Dr.

6821 Fairway Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Douglasville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6821 Fairway Ridge Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6821 Fairway Ridge Dr. - 6821 Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Home in a Great Community Right off of I-20 - This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in a great community right off the Interstate. The home has formal living and dining room, and an eat-in kitchen equipped with a stove and dishwasher. It has a huge bonus room with a wet bar on the lower level. You can enjoy the great fenced-in backyard from the screened porch or cozy up by the fireplace. Home has a washer/ dryer connection, central heating & air, and a 2 car garage.

NO SMOKING, NO SECTION 8

Utilities: Georgia Power, Douglas County Water & Deregulated Gas

PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED...PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB!!!

Rent: $1,350.00

Security Deposit: $1,350.00

Application Fee: $70.00

Please call our office at 770-941-7745 and/or visit our website at www.pmuinc.com to view this and our other properties.

*ALL INFORMATION BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE*

(RLNE1915475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6821 Fairway Ridge Dr. have any available units?
6821 Fairway Ridge Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6821 Fairway Ridge Dr. have?
Some of 6821 Fairway Ridge Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6821 Fairway Ridge Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6821 Fairway Ridge Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6821 Fairway Ridge Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 6821 Fairway Ridge Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 6821 Fairway Ridge Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6821 Fairway Ridge Dr. does offer parking.
Does 6821 Fairway Ridge Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6821 Fairway Ridge Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6821 Fairway Ridge Dr. have a pool?
No, 6821 Fairway Ridge Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6821 Fairway Ridge Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6821 Fairway Ridge Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6821 Fairway Ridge Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6821 Fairway Ridge Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135

Similar Pages

Douglasville 1 BedroomsDouglasville 2 Bedrooms
Douglasville Apartments with GymDouglasville Pet Friendly Places
Douglasville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA
North Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College