Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

6821 Fairway Ridge Dr. - 6821 Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Home in a Great Community Right off of I-20 - This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in a great community right off the Interstate. The home has formal living and dining room, and an eat-in kitchen equipped with a stove and dishwasher. It has a huge bonus room with a wet bar on the lower level. You can enjoy the great fenced-in backyard from the screened porch or cozy up by the fireplace. Home has a washer/ dryer connection, central heating & air, and a 2 car garage.



NO SMOKING, NO SECTION 8



Utilities: Georgia Power, Douglas County Water & Deregulated Gas



PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED...PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB!!!



Rent: $1,350.00



Security Deposit: $1,350.00



Application Fee: $70.00



Please call our office at 770-941-7745 and/or visit our website at www.pmuinc.com to view this and our other properties.



(RLNE1915475)