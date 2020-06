Amenities

CHAPEL HILLS - GOLF COURSE HOME - Over 5000 square feet of living space on three levels. Fantastic Golf course lot at Chapel Hills. Hardwood floors welcome you inside. Master on Main, double sided fireplace in master bath. Jetted tub, Dining room, Fireplace in family room, office, eat in kitchen. Basement is finished with large spaces for hobbies. Double garage parking. Community has HOA, Golf course (fees not included in rent), Community pool and tennis.



No Pets Allowed



