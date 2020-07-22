'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Lithia Springs. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8673 Chestnut Lane have any available units?
8673 Chestnut Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 8673 Chestnut Lane have?
Some of 8673 Chestnut Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8673 Chestnut Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8673 Chestnut Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.