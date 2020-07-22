All apartments in Douglas County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:00 AM

8673 Chestnut Lane

8673 Chestnut Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8673 Chestnut Lane, Douglas County, GA 30122

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Lithia Springs. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8673 Chestnut Lane have any available units?
8673 Chestnut Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 8673 Chestnut Lane have?
Some of 8673 Chestnut Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8673 Chestnut Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8673 Chestnut Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8673 Chestnut Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8673 Chestnut Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 8673 Chestnut Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8673 Chestnut Lane offers parking.
Does 8673 Chestnut Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8673 Chestnut Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8673 Chestnut Lane have a pool?
No, 8673 Chestnut Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8673 Chestnut Lane have accessible units?
No, 8673 Chestnut Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8673 Chestnut Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8673 Chestnut Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8673 Chestnut Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8673 Chestnut Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
