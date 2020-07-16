Amenities

This sprawling 5 bedroom, 4 bath house sits on a large corner lot in the family friendly Mill Glen neighborhood. As you walk into the front entrance, you are welcomed into the great room: a large open living space with the dining, entertainment area, and kitchen all connected. The kitchen has dual gas ranges, a gas oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal, and plenty of cabinet space and a large pantry for all your cooking needs. Just off the kitchen is a guest bedroom with its own private bathroom & private entrances from the garage and front porch.



From the great room, walk through the french doors onto the back deck where you can enjoy the view and in-ground pool. There are multiple guest bedrooms upstairs with a his/hers bathroom, and the master comes complete with a large vanity and a cozy deck perched over the backyard surrounded by a privacy fence. Downstairs can serve as a play room or mother-in-law suite, with its own bathroom, double walk-in closet, and private patio entrance off the side of the house.



The home comes equipped with a washer/dryer unit, a new HVAC system, and gas heating system. The home is zoned for the Chapel Hill school cluster, so you get the best schools in Douglas County, and you'll be just minutes from the Arbor Place Shopping Center and all the best restaurants in the area.



Property Address: 5388 Mill Lake Dr., Douglasville, Douglas, Georgia, 30135.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.

