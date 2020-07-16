All apartments in Douglas County
Find more places like 5388 Mill Lake Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglas County, GA
/
5388 Mill Lake Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

5388 Mill Lake Dr

5388 Mill Lake Drive · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5388 Mill Lake Drive, Douglas County, GA 30135
Mill Glen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 4 baths, $1980 · Avail. now

$1,980

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3513 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This sprawling 5 bedroom, 4 bath house sits on a large corner lot in the family friendly Mill Glen neighborhood. As you walk into the front entrance, you are welcomed into the great room: a large open living space with the dining, entertainment area, and kitchen all connected. The kitchen has dual gas ranges, a gas oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal, and plenty of cabinet space and a large pantry for all your cooking needs. Just off the kitchen is a guest bedroom with its own private bathroom & private entrances from the garage and front porch.

From the great room, walk through the french doors onto the back deck where you can enjoy the view and in-ground pool. There are multiple guest bedrooms upstairs with a his/hers bathroom, and the master comes complete with a large vanity and a cozy deck perched over the backyard surrounded by a privacy fence. Downstairs can serve as a play room or mother-in-law suite, with its own bathroom, double walk-in closet, and private patio entrance off the side of the house.

The home comes equipped with a washer/dryer unit, a new HVAC system, and gas heating system. The home is zoned for the Chapel Hill school cluster, so you get the best schools in Douglas County, and you'll be just minutes from the Arbor Place Shopping Center and all the best restaurants in the area.

Property Address: 5388 Mill Lake Dr., Douglasville, Douglas, Georgia, 30135.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5633548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5388 Mill Lake Dr have any available units?
5388 Mill Lake Dr has a unit available for $1,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5388 Mill Lake Dr have?
Some of 5388 Mill Lake Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5388 Mill Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5388 Mill Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5388 Mill Lake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5388 Mill Lake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 5388 Mill Lake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5388 Mill Lake Dr offers parking.
Does 5388 Mill Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5388 Mill Lake Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5388 Mill Lake Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5388 Mill Lake Dr has a pool.
Does 5388 Mill Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 5388 Mill Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5388 Mill Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5388 Mill Lake Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5388 Mill Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5388 Mill Lake Dr has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5388 Mill Lake Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GALithia Springs, GAAustell, GAUnion City, GAVilla Rica, GAMableton, GAFairburn, GA
Hiram, GAPowder Springs, GAEast Point, GATyrone, GACollege Park, GADallas, GAFayetteville, GAVinings, GAFair Oaks, GACarrollton, GAPeachtree City, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity