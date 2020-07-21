5018 Lakemont Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This quaint 3 bedroom/2 bath Ranch style home wants you! Features a HUMONGOUS living room/dining room area. Boasts a gorgeous bold, brick fireplace to enjoy cold, wintery Georgia nights. The kitchen features a galley style kitchen for all your cooking and storage needs. Breakfast nook and laundry room off kitchen. Oversized, fully carpeted bedrooms for additional comfort. Basement has 2 large finished rooms and add'l storage. Enjoy those summer nights relaxing on good land space and a sectioned off fenced yard. Your family will want to call this "home" for years to come!



AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX



PETS: YES, OK with Conditions

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.



For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.