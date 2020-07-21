All apartments in Douglas County
Location

5018 Lakemont Drive, Douglas County, GA 30135

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This quaint 3 bedroom/2 bath Ranch style home wants you! Features a HUMONGOUS living room/dining room area. Boasts a gorgeous bold, brick fireplace to enjoy cold, wintery Georgia nights. The kitchen features a galley style kitchen for all your cooking and storage needs. Breakfast nook and laundry room off kitchen. Oversized, fully carpeted bedrooms for additional comfort. Basement has 2 large finished rooms and add'l storage. Enjoy those summer nights relaxing on good land space and a sectioned off fenced yard. Your family will want to call this "home" for years to come!

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5018 Lakemont Dr have any available units?
5018 Lakemont Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 5018 Lakemont Dr have?
Some of 5018 Lakemont Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5018 Lakemont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5018 Lakemont Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5018 Lakemont Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5018 Lakemont Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5018 Lakemont Dr offer parking?
No, 5018 Lakemont Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5018 Lakemont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5018 Lakemont Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5018 Lakemont Dr have a pool?
No, 5018 Lakemont Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5018 Lakemont Dr have accessible units?
No, 5018 Lakemont Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5018 Lakemont Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5018 Lakemont Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5018 Lakemont Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5018 Lakemont Dr has units with air conditioning.
