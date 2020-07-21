All apartments in Douglas County
4106 Yeager Road
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:42 PM

4106 Yeager Road

4106 Yeager Road · No Longer Available
Location

4106 Yeager Road, Douglas County, GA 30135

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
Large Split Foyer - Split Bedroom Plan - This home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. The kitchen provides a bright breakfast area with bay windows. For more formal dining - a separate dining room is located off the kitchen and family room. The large family room has a fireplace with a door leading to the deck. This property is perfect for anyone looking for a great place to cook out in the evenings with somewhat secluded surroundings, the mature trees provide some privacy. Newly painted, new flooring, Large storage room off the basement garage. Gas range/oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator provided. School districts: Dorsett Shoals ES; Yeager MS; Chapel Hill HS. Conveniently located off Kings Hwy, south of I-20 In Douglasville.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5060613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4106 Yeager Road have any available units?
4106 Yeager Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 4106 Yeager Road have?
Some of 4106 Yeager Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4106 Yeager Road currently offering any rent specials?
4106 Yeager Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4106 Yeager Road pet-friendly?
No, 4106 Yeager Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 4106 Yeager Road offer parking?
Yes, 4106 Yeager Road offers parking.
Does 4106 Yeager Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4106 Yeager Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4106 Yeager Road have a pool?
No, 4106 Yeager Road does not have a pool.
Does 4106 Yeager Road have accessible units?
No, 4106 Yeager Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4106 Yeager Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4106 Yeager Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4106 Yeager Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4106 Yeager Road does not have units with air conditioning.
