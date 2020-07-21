4106 Yeager Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Large Split Foyer - Split Bedroom Plan - This home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. The kitchen provides a bright breakfast area with bay windows. For more formal dining - a separate dining room is located off the kitchen and family room. The large family room has a fireplace with a door leading to the deck. This property is perfect for anyone looking for a great place to cook out in the evenings with somewhat secluded surroundings, the mature trees provide some privacy. Newly painted, new flooring, Large storage room off the basement garage. Gas range/oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator provided. School districts: Dorsett Shoals ES; Yeager MS; Chapel Hill HS. Conveniently located off Kings Hwy, south of I-20 In Douglasville.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5060613)