Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:05 AM

3903 Sitka Drive

3903 Sitka Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3903 Sitka Drive, Douglas County, GA 30135
Anneewakee Trails

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
A new, Beautiful and spacious home is available now! 3 bd/2.5 bath situated in a desirable quiet community w/swimming pool & playground. Entertain family and friends in the inviting family room. Cook your gourmet meals in the great well equipped kitchen w/ plenty of counter, cabinet space & walk-in pantry open to dining area and lead to lrg backyard. 2nd floor feature a comfortable master suite w/walk in closet & privet bath w/double vanity, good size secondary rooms & a loft. Central HVAC, 2 car garage, window blinds, ceiling fans. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3903 Sitka Drive have any available units?
3903 Sitka Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 3903 Sitka Drive have?
Some of 3903 Sitka Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3903 Sitka Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3903 Sitka Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3903 Sitka Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3903 Sitka Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 3903 Sitka Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3903 Sitka Drive offers parking.
Does 3903 Sitka Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3903 Sitka Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3903 Sitka Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3903 Sitka Drive has a pool.
Does 3903 Sitka Drive have accessible units?
No, 3903 Sitka Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3903 Sitka Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3903 Sitka Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3903 Sitka Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3903 Sitka Drive has units with air conditioning.
