3903 Sitka Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

A new, Beautiful and spacious home is available now! 3 bd/2.5 bath situated in a desirable quiet community w/swimming pool & playground. Entertain family and friends in the inviting family room. Cook your gourmet meals in the great well equipped kitchen w/ plenty of counter, cabinet space & walk-in pantry open to dining area and lead to lrg backyard. 2nd floor feature a comfortable master suite w/walk in closet & privet bath w/double vanity, good size secondary rooms & a loft. Central HVAC, 2 car garage, window blinds, ceiling fans. Move in ready!