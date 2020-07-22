All apartments in Douglas County
Find more places like 3881 Sugar Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglas County, GA
/
3881 Sugar Creek Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 6:30 PM

3881 Sugar Creek Drive

3881 Sugar Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3881 Sugar Creek Drive, Douglas County, GA 30135

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! This home has loads of updates like walls painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, and WHITE CABINETRY. In addition to all this, the carpeted bedrooms and updated bathrooms are just as impressive. When on your self tour be sure to check out the FINISHED BASEMENT and spacious back yard. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3881 Sugar Creek Drive have any available units?
3881 Sugar Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 3881 Sugar Creek Drive have?
Some of 3881 Sugar Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3881 Sugar Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3881 Sugar Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3881 Sugar Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3881 Sugar Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3881 Sugar Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 3881 Sugar Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3881 Sugar Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3881 Sugar Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3881 Sugar Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 3881 Sugar Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3881 Sugar Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 3881 Sugar Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3881 Sugar Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3881 Sugar Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3881 Sugar Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3881 Sugar Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Avonlea Tributary
2580 Summer Lake Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GALithia Springs, GAAustell, GAUnion City, GAVilla Rica, GAMableton, GAFairburn, GA
Hiram, GAPowder Springs, GAEast Point, GATyrone, GACollege Park, GADallas, GAFayetteville, GAVinings, GAFair Oaks, GACarrollton, GAPeachtree City, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College