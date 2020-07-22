3881 Sugar Creek Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! This home has loads of updates like walls painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, and WHITE CABINETRY. In addition to all this, the carpeted bedrooms and updated bathrooms are just as impressive. When on your self tour be sure to check out the FINISHED BASEMENT and spacious back yard. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.