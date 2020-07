Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

A must see 3 bedroom, 2 full bath in the Willows North Subdivision near the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Bomar. Close to shops, park, schools, I-20 frwy and 12 minutes from the Arbor Place Mall. Fireplace in the living room for those chilly Fall and Winter evenings. 2-car attached garage with direct access. Partial finished basement.