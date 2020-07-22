All apartments in Douglas County
Douglas County, GA
3835 Kings Bridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3835 Kings Bridge Drive

3835 Kings Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3835 Kings Bridge Drive, Douglas County, GA 30135

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
garage
We now have available for rent this beautiful executive home in Douglasville. This home features 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and a full 3 car garage. The home is located on a cul-de-sac lot. This two-story home also features 2 fireplaces, one in the master bedroom and one in the family room.

As of 8/21/2018, this home will have been listed on rently.com for viewing access (To use Rently, create an account with them, and search the property address. They will give you an access code to enter in the lockbox at the property for self-viewing.) Please submit all applications on 360pmpro.com. We need applications for anyone looking to stay in the home that is 18 or older. This home does not accept Housing Vouchers.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3835 Kings Bridge Drive have any available units?
3835 Kings Bridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
Is 3835 Kings Bridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3835 Kings Bridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3835 Kings Bridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3835 Kings Bridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 3835 Kings Bridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3835 Kings Bridge Drive offers parking.
Does 3835 Kings Bridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3835 Kings Bridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3835 Kings Bridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3835 Kings Bridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3835 Kings Bridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3835 Kings Bridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3835 Kings Bridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3835 Kings Bridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3835 Kings Bridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3835 Kings Bridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
