3835 Kings Bridge Drive

We now have available for rent this beautiful executive home in Douglasville. This home features 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and a full 3 car garage. The home is located on a cul-de-sac lot. This two-story home also features 2 fireplaces, one in the master bedroom and one in the family room.



As of 8/21/2018, this home will have been listed on rently.com for viewing access (To use Rently, create an account with them, and search the property address. They will give you an access code to enter in the lockbox at the property for self-viewing.) Please submit all applications on 360pmpro.com. We need applications for anyone looking to stay in the home that is 18 or older. This home does not accept Housing Vouchers.

