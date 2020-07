Amenities

Enjoy this Beautiful home in Douglasville. This recently updated home has 3 bedrooms upstairs and a large finished room in the basement that can be a bedroom/office/bonus room. Granite counter tops, new flooring, new carpet, new paint. You will love this quiet neighborhood and large yard. Lots of storage and a 3 car garage. $40 application fee per adult. Will need approximately a 600 credit score. Security deposit is $1400. No pets! Call/text me today to view.