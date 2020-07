Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3193 Carmel Drive Available 06/06/20 WOW!!!....WHAT AN AWESOME HOME/ FINSISHED BASEMENT. FENCED YARD/ GREAT LOCATION - WOW!!!....WHAT AN AWESOME HOME. GREAT HOME WITH PLENTY OF SPACE AND LOTS OF UPGRADES.



HOME IS OCCUPIED SO PLEASE DO NOT KNOCK ON DOOR OR WALK AROUND HOME. PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE FOR AN EASY APPOINTMENT.



HOME HAS NEWER CARPET AND VINYL SO HOME LOOKS GREAT!!!



THIS HOME OFFERS HUGE FAMILY ROOM WITH LARGE WINDOWS AND BEAUTIFUL FIREPLACE.



SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINETS AND COUNTERS TOO. THERE IS AN OPEN BAR AREA - GREAT FOR A FEW BAR STOOLS.



HOME HAS LARGE FORMAL DIINING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND OVERLOOKS BEUATIFUL BAY WINDOW.



***********ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED*********



SUPER SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH VERY LARGE HIS AND HER....WALK IN CLOSETS



SECOND AND THIRD BEDROOMS ARE ON OPPOSITE SIDE OF LIVING ROOM WHICH IS GREAT FOR PRIVACY. THESE ROOMS ARE SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH LARGE CLOSETS.



THERE IS ALSO A GUEST BATH IN THE HALL AREA CLOSE TO SECONDARY BEDROOMS.



THIS HOME ALSO OFFERS 2 ADDTIONAL ROOMS DOWNSTAIRS WHICH WOULD BE GREAT FOR AN OFFICE OR GUEST BEDROOM. THERE IS AN ADDTIONAL BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS FOR CONVENIENCE.



HOME OFFERS A TWO CAR GARAGE AND PLENTY OF ROOM FOR A SHOP OR STORAGE.



COME SIT ON YOUR FRONT PORCH AND READ THE PAPER AND DRINK COFFEE.



ENJOY COOKOUTS WITH HUGE BACK DECK OVERLOOKING SUPER PRIVATE.......FENCED BACK YARD.



GREAT HOME..........GREAT LOCATION........GREAT SUBDIVISION AND ......GREAT PRICE.



HURRY.....WILL NOT LAST LONG. WILL PROBABLY LEASE TO THE FIRST PERSON THAT SEES IT.



TO SCHEDULE AN EASY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE.



REQUIREMENTS:

1. No Evictions

2. 5 Years Current Rental History ( you must be on the lease or own your own home) Rental history does not include renting from family/friends. We verify all address on credit report

3. If you have a bankruptcy or a foreclosure you will be charged a double deposit including last month's rent

4. Must Make 3x's the rent

5. We do not Accept Sec 8 or Housing Vouchers

6. We also run a credit and Background check

7. Must be on your Job at least a year or previous job at least 2 years

8. Dispoossessory (to be discussed)

9. Must have good verifiable rental history

10. We do not offer short term lease.

*Applications are non-refundable



CALL FOR EASY APPOINTMENT!!



HERITAGE HOME RENTALS

8329 OFFICE PARK DRIVE

DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134

678-540-8650 ( OFFICE )

678-540-8602 ( FAX )



Pet Policy:

Please ask about our Pet Policy.



No Pets Allowed



