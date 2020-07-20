Rent Calculator
Home
/
Douglas County, GA
/
2208 Tuley Drive
Last updated April 24 2019 at 5:36 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2208 Tuley Drive
2208 Tuley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2208 Tuley Drive, Douglas County, GA 30135
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious, renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is move in ready! You'll love the recent renovations, convenient location, and most of all, great price! Please contact us today to set up a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2208 Tuley Drive have any available units?
2208 Tuley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Douglas County, GA
.
What amenities does 2208 Tuley Drive have?
Some of 2208 Tuley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2208 Tuley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2208 Tuley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 Tuley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2208 Tuley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Douglas County
.
Does 2208 Tuley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2208 Tuley Drive offers parking.
Does 2208 Tuley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 Tuley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 Tuley Drive have a pool?
No, 2208 Tuley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2208 Tuley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2208 Tuley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 Tuley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2208 Tuley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2208 Tuley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2208 Tuley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
