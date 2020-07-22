1928 Cedar Chase Dr.

Amenities
Gorgeous 3 bed/2 bath house for rent.
This 3 bedroom and 2 bath house has a large living area, kitchen, master bedroom and bathroom on the main floor and two large guest bedrooms and a bathroom on the second floor. This house also features plenty of storage space, hardwood floors, and a double car garage.
Rental Information:
Rent - $1150
Security deposit - $1150
Utilities - Resident pays all utilities
Lease Length -12 months
Rental Details:
Fridge/stove/dishwasher
Leasing Information:
All intended occupants over 18yrs of age must furnish positive ID (i.e. Drivers license). Applications are approved upon review of credit report, verification of income (3x rent), verification of rental history.
For more information please call Danylle at 701-290-9247.