1928 Cedar Chase Dr.

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3 bed/2 bath house for rent.

This 3 bedroom and 2 bath house has a large living area, kitchen, master bedroom and bathroom on the main floor and two large guest bedrooms and a bathroom on the second floor. This house also features plenty of storage space, hardwood floors, and a double car garage.



Rental Information:

Rent - $1150

Security deposit - $1150

Utilities - Resident pays all utilities

Lease Length -12 months



Rental Details:

Fridge/stove/dishwasher



Leasing Information:



All intended occupants over 18yrs of age must furnish positive ID (i.e. Drivers license). Applications are approved upon review of credit report, verification of income (3x rent), verification of rental history.



For more information please call Danylle at 701-290-9247.