All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 884 Greenhedge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
884 Greenhedge Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:26 PM

884 Greenhedge Drive

884 Greenhedge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

884 Greenhedge Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30088

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3BR 2BA in Stone Mountian - 3 bedroom 2 bath split level home, formal living room, dining area, family room with fire place,1 car garage, open kitchen, large back yard with large deck.

(RLNE2459218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 884 Greenhedge Drive have any available units?
884 Greenhedge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 884 Greenhedge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
884 Greenhedge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 884 Greenhedge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 884 Greenhedge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 884 Greenhedge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 884 Greenhedge Drive offers parking.
Does 884 Greenhedge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 884 Greenhedge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 884 Greenhedge Drive have a pool?
No, 884 Greenhedge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 884 Greenhedge Drive have accessible units?
No, 884 Greenhedge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 884 Greenhedge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 884 Greenhedge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 884 Greenhedge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 884 Greenhedge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr
Scottdale, GA 30033
Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Brooke
2500 Shallowford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
The Pointe at Lenox Park
1900 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Villas on Briarcliff
1831 Briarcliff Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University