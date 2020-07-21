Rent Calculator
884 Greenhedge Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:26 PM
1 of 13
884 Greenhedge Drive
884 Greenhedge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
884 Greenhedge Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30088
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3BR 2BA in Stone Mountian - 3 bedroom 2 bath split level home, formal living room, dining area, family room with fire place,1 car garage, open kitchen, large back yard with large deck.
(RLNE2459218)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 884 Greenhedge Drive have any available units?
884 Greenhedge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 884 Greenhedge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
884 Greenhedge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 884 Greenhedge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 884 Greenhedge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 884 Greenhedge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 884 Greenhedge Drive offers parking.
Does 884 Greenhedge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 884 Greenhedge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 884 Greenhedge Drive have a pool?
No, 884 Greenhedge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 884 Greenhedge Drive have accessible units?
No, 884 Greenhedge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 884 Greenhedge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 884 Greenhedge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 884 Greenhedge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 884 Greenhedge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
