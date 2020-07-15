877 Langston Trace

Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath in Ansley Park Townhomes area. Spacious floor plan. 9 ft ceiling on main. Total electric, cable & internet ready. Nice kitchen, fridge, stove, cooktop, dishwasher & microwave. Large pantry. Oversized garden tub & separate shower in master. Oversized walk-in-closet in master. Full-size washer/dryer connections. Linen closet. Private patio/deck, mini blinds, single car garage.



Appliance package includes:

– Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher.



Other Features:

– Electric water heater & Central cooling. Washer & Dryer hookups in laundry closet. Woodburning fireplace.



Pets Welcome!



