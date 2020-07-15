All apartments in DeKalb County
DeKalb County, GA
877 Langston Trace
Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:41 PM

877 Langston Trace

877 Langston Trace · No Longer Available
Location

877 Langston Trace, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath in Ansley Park Townhomes area. Spacious floor plan. 9 ft ceiling on main. Total electric, cable & internet ready. Nice kitchen, fridge, stove, cooktop, dishwasher & microwave. Large pantry. Oversized garden tub & separate shower in master. Oversized walk-in-closet in master. Full-size washer/dryer connections. Linen closet. Private patio/deck, mini blinds, single car garage.

Appliance package includes:
– Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher.

Other Features:
– Electric water heater & Central cooling. Washer & Dryer hookups in laundry closet. Woodburning fireplace.

Pets Welcome!

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 877 Langston Trace have any available units?
877 Langston Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 877 Langston Trace have?
Some of 877 Langston Trace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 877 Langston Trace currently offering any rent specials?
877 Langston Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 877 Langston Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 877 Langston Trace is pet friendly.
Does 877 Langston Trace offer parking?
Yes, 877 Langston Trace offers parking.
Does 877 Langston Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 877 Langston Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 877 Langston Trace have a pool?
No, 877 Langston Trace does not have a pool.
Does 877 Langston Trace have accessible units?
No, 877 Langston Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 877 Langston Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 877 Langston Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does 877 Langston Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 877 Langston Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
