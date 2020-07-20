All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 850 Malvern Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
850 Malvern Boulevard
Last updated April 17 2019 at 7:20 PM

850 Malvern Boulevard

850 Malvern Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

850 Malvern Boulevard, DeKalb County, GA 30087

Amenities

pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4/2.5 home in Stone Mountain will give you 2684 sf of comfortable living space. Open two story entrance foyer leads to the cathedral style great room. Enjoy the master suite, with trey ceilings. Relax in the master bathroom's garden tub!

This is SMART HOME.

Special Remarks:

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications are located on our website for your review.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Application fee is non-refundable but applications may be transferred to other Brandywine Homes for 60 days from submission. Incomplete applications will delay processing.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition. We require approved applicants to take possession of the home within 15 days from your application acceptance date.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date. PLEASE DO NOT GO TO THE HOME WITHOUT A NUMERIC CODE ISSUED BY THE LISTING AGENT.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 Malvern Boulevard have any available units?
850 Malvern Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 850 Malvern Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
850 Malvern Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Malvern Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 850 Malvern Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 850 Malvern Boulevard offer parking?
No, 850 Malvern Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 850 Malvern Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 Malvern Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Malvern Boulevard have a pool?
No, 850 Malvern Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 850 Malvern Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 850 Malvern Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 850 Malvern Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 Malvern Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 850 Malvern Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 850 Malvern Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Creek at Brookhaven
1590 Northeast Expy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd
Tucker, GA 30341
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Point on Scott
2532 N Decatur Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
The Haverly
2700 Summit Creek Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd
Tucker, GA 30084

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University