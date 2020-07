Amenities

dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator

Great unit for section 8 approved clients: This well maintain and ready to move-in. Great 3 bedrooms 2 bath condo, end unit. Large dining and family room combo. Close to shopping and the I-20. For your convenience there is an Electric Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and a storage area for this unit.