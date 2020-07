Amenities

granite counters recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

GREAT LOCATION AND FULLY RENOVATED HOME WITH A PARTIAL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH A BEDROOM AND FULL BATH. GRANITE TOPS IN KITCHEN AND MASTER BATH, CARPET, LIGHTING AND TILE FLOORINGS. THIS SPACIOUS HOME IS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR A LARGE FAMILY OR FOR WORK SPACE AT HOME. LOCATED ON A PEACEFUL CUL-DE-SAC AND CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS AND EXPRESSWAY.