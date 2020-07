Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This charming Craftsman sits walking distance between Avondale Estates and downtown Decatur with restaurants, shopping and more! Fully renovated in 2015, plus large addition in 2019... this one has all the original charm with 5 fireplaces, plus open, bright living space. The deep front porch is perfect for parties or visiting with friendly neighbors. New cedar screened porch overlooks private backyard. This one has it all for relaxed living. You won't want to leave home!