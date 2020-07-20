All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 7230 Waters Edge Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
7230 Waters Edge Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7230 Waters Edge Dr.

7230 Waters Edge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7230 Waters Edge Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30087

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful and Very Spacious Ranch Style 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms House!! - This home is absolutely beautiful. Plenty of open space to entertain your family and guests for the holidays! Open sun room, living room with a fireplace and hardwood floors, new paint. Kitchen has black appliances and granite countertops. Gorgeous light fixture in the dining room. Master suite with large private bathroom and plenty of closet space. The other two bedrooms share a bathroom. There is a half bathroom. This home has a two car garage and laundry room with washer and dryer connections. This home is very cozy. Neighborhood amenities include a lake, swimming pool, and tennis court. To qualify, applicants must have a 600 credit score or higher; make at least 3X the rent; one current month proof of income; a thorough credit and criminal background check will be conducted. A non-refundable application fee of $60/adult 18 yrs of age & up; $200 non-refundable administrative fee due upon move-in; $1700 reservation fee due within 24 hours of approval to hold property.

(RLNE4519918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7230 Waters Edge Dr. have any available units?
7230 Waters Edge Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 7230 Waters Edge Dr. have?
Some of 7230 Waters Edge Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7230 Waters Edge Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7230 Waters Edge Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7230 Waters Edge Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 7230 Waters Edge Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 7230 Waters Edge Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7230 Waters Edge Dr. offers parking.
Does 7230 Waters Edge Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7230 Waters Edge Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7230 Waters Edge Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 7230 Waters Edge Dr. has a pool.
Does 7230 Waters Edge Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7230 Waters Edge Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7230 Waters Edge Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7230 Waters Edge Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7230 Waters Edge Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7230 Waters Edge Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Move Cross Country
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Apartments
3637 Pleasantdale Rd
Doraville, GA 30340
Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing
Atlanta, GA 30338
The Kirkwood
71 Howard Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30317
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University