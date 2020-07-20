7230 Waters Edge Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage tennis court

Beautiful and Very Spacious Ranch Style 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms House!! - This home is absolutely beautiful. Plenty of open space to entertain your family and guests for the holidays! Open sun room, living room with a fireplace and hardwood floors, new paint. Kitchen has black appliances and granite countertops. Gorgeous light fixture in the dining room. Master suite with large private bathroom and plenty of closet space. The other two bedrooms share a bathroom. There is a half bathroom. This home has a two car garage and laundry room with washer and dryer connections. This home is very cozy. Neighborhood amenities include a lake, swimming pool, and tennis court. To qualify, applicants must have a 600 credit score or higher; make at least 3X the rent; one current month proof of income; a thorough credit and criminal background check will be conducted. A non-refundable application fee of $60/adult 18 yrs of age & up; $200 non-refundable administrative fee due upon move-in; $1700 reservation fee due within 24 hours of approval to hold property.



(RLNE4519918)