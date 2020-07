Amenities

patio / balcony cable included parking fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities cable included fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Spacious basement apartment for rent. All utilities and cable included. Perfect setup to have the best of both worlds. Lots of space for storage, and lots of privacy. All you need is your mattress an tv, then you're all set! Don't let this one get away!

Minimum qualifications:3.5 times the rent

2-3 years employment

No Evictions, Collections,

Min credit score 600

Satisfactory background check