6878 Wynmeadow Dr

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool tennis court clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Come home to all the amenities offered at The Meadows at Wynbrooke when you rent this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home seated on an unfinished basement. Within walking distance to Wynbrooke Elementary School and shopping anchored by Publix. Enjoy the tennis court, pool and clubhouse as part of your rental package. The community is just a short drive down to the Wade Walker Family YMCA and Stone Mountain Park. Rental Criteria: Income at 2.75x the rent, 2 yrs of W2s/1099s, 2-mo Bank Statements & 12-mo Rental History. No Pets. No Open Bankruptcy. No Evictions. No Criminal Record.