Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6878 Wynmeadow Dr

6878 Wynmeadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6878 Wynmeadow Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30087

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Come home to all the amenities offered at The Meadows at Wynbrooke when you rent this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home seated on an unfinished basement. Within walking distance to Wynbrooke Elementary School and shopping anchored by Publix. Enjoy the tennis court, pool and clubhouse as part of your rental package. The community is just a short drive down to the Wade Walker Family YMCA and Stone Mountain Park. Rental Criteria: Income at 2.75x the rent, 2 yrs of W2s/1099s, 2-mo Bank Statements & 12-mo Rental History. No Pets. No Open Bankruptcy. No Evictions. No Criminal Record.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6878 Wynmeadow Dr have any available units?
6878 Wynmeadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 6878 Wynmeadow Dr have?
Some of 6878 Wynmeadow Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6878 Wynmeadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6878 Wynmeadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6878 Wynmeadow Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6878 Wynmeadow Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 6878 Wynmeadow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6878 Wynmeadow Dr offers parking.
Does 6878 Wynmeadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6878 Wynmeadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6878 Wynmeadow Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6878 Wynmeadow Dr has a pool.
Does 6878 Wynmeadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 6878 Wynmeadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6878 Wynmeadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6878 Wynmeadow Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6878 Wynmeadow Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6878 Wynmeadow Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
