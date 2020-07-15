664 Lakes Cir

Amenities
Don't miss out on this amazing home. Priced to move FAST!! Adorable brick accent home with large 2 car garage. This beautiful home features timberflooring, open family room with cozy fireplace and a view to the kitchen, which has cherry stained cabinets and stainless steel kitchen appliances. This home has large bedroom and a master suite with a walk in closet, and separate tub and shower. Great patio for entertaining. Home is located in a beautiful pool, tennis community, club house, and is next to the golf course. The community is stunning.