664 Lakes Cir
664 Lakes Cir

664 Lakes Circle · No Longer Available
664 Lakes Circle, DeKalb County, GA 30058

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Don't miss out on this amazing home. Priced to move FAST!! Adorable brick accent home with large 2 car garage. This beautiful home features timberflooring, open family room with cozy fireplace and a view to the kitchen, which has cherry stained cabinets and stainless steel kitchen appliances. This home has large bedroom and a master suite with a walk in closet, and separate tub and shower. Great patio for entertaining. Home is located in a beautiful pool, tennis community, club house, and is next to the golf course. The community is stunning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 664 Lakes Cir have any available units?
664 Lakes Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 664 Lakes Cir have?
Some of 664 Lakes Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 664 Lakes Cir currently offering any rent specials?
664 Lakes Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 664 Lakes Cir pet-friendly?
No, 664 Lakes Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 664 Lakes Cir offer parking?
Yes, 664 Lakes Cir offers parking.
Does 664 Lakes Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 664 Lakes Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 664 Lakes Cir have a pool?
Yes, 664 Lakes Cir has a pool.
Does 664 Lakes Cir have accessible units?
No, 664 Lakes Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 664 Lakes Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 664 Lakes Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 664 Lakes Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 664 Lakes Cir has units with air conditioning.
