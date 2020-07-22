All apartments in DeKalb County
6196 Idlewood Cir
6196 Idlewood Cir

6196 Idlewood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6196 Idlewood Circle, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
pet friendly
Ready to rent now! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the lovely, quiet subdivision of Idlewood Crossing. 2 story foyer with large family room and formal dining room. The well-appointed kitchen with black appliance. The breakfast area looks over the family room that features a cozy fireplace. The back yard is flat and inviting. You will love sitting on the deck at the end of the day. Master suite is upstairs and secondary bedrooms and full bath are on the lower level. The laundry is also conveniently located upstairs. Section 8 is not accepted and pets are not allowed. Landlord prefers a 2 year agreement or longer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6196 Idlewood Cir have any available units?
6196 Idlewood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 6196 Idlewood Cir have?
Some of 6196 Idlewood Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6196 Idlewood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6196 Idlewood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6196 Idlewood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 6196 Idlewood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 6196 Idlewood Cir offer parking?
Yes, 6196 Idlewood Cir offers parking.
Does 6196 Idlewood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6196 Idlewood Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6196 Idlewood Cir have a pool?
No, 6196 Idlewood Cir does not have a pool.
Does 6196 Idlewood Cir have accessible units?
No, 6196 Idlewood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6196 Idlewood Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6196 Idlewood Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 6196 Idlewood Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 6196 Idlewood Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
