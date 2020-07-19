616 Lone Oak Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

****BRAND NEW LISTING!!!****Gorgeous 3bdr/2.5ba in the cul-de-sac!!****NEWLY RENOVATED-MUST SEE****READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!! - Ready for MARCH Move-In!!!! Charming 3br/2.5ba with a full, unfinished basement, located in the cul-de-sac of a in nice, quiet neighborhood!! Totally renovated throughout! The open and inviting family room and separate dining room welcome you as you enter the home. The gorgeous, updated, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, ample cabinet space and brand new stainless steel appliances, opens up very nicely to the large family room which features a lovely fireplace. Feel like the King and/or Queen of your palace when you enter your master suite through the double door entryway!! Master suite boasts double trey ceilings and ensuite master bathroom with a garden tub, separate shower and granite counter tops. All of the bedrooms are a nice size as well. All new flooring throughout! The back deck has been extended for enjoying your very private and serene back yard!! The home is in a Lake and Swim/Tennis Community!!! You will also be minutes away from schools, shopping, Publix, I-20, and Stone Crest Mall. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!! Call TODAY to schedule a viewing!! Available for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!



Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long.



Send emails of interest to: granvilleleasingnow@gamil.com or CALL/TEXT: Aisha at 470-338-0635



****Viewings are mainly scheduled for the weekdays between the hours of 9am-6pm, with the possibility of evening and weekend hours. The listings go very FAST!!! So, Please be prepared to view homes by appointment only!!****



