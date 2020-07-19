All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:51 PM

616 Lone Oak Court

616 Lone Oak Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

616 Lone Oak Court, DeKalb County, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
****BRAND NEW LISTING!!!****Gorgeous 3bdr/2.5ba in the cul-de-sac!!****NEWLY RENOVATED-MUST SEE****READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!! - Ready for MARCH Move-In!!!! Charming 3br/2.5ba with a full, unfinished basement, located in the cul-de-sac of a in nice, quiet neighborhood!! Totally renovated throughout! The open and inviting family room and separate dining room welcome you as you enter the home. The gorgeous, updated, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, ample cabinet space and brand new stainless steel appliances, opens up very nicely to the large family room which features a lovely fireplace. Feel like the King and/or Queen of your palace when you enter your master suite through the double door entryway!! Master suite boasts double trey ceilings and ensuite master bathroom with a garden tub, separate shower and granite counter tops. All of the bedrooms are a nice size as well. All new flooring throughout! The back deck has been extended for enjoying your very private and serene back yard!! The home is in a Lake and Swim/Tennis Community!!! You will also be minutes away from schools, shopping, Publix, I-20, and Stone Crest Mall. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!! Call TODAY to schedule a viewing!! Available for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!

Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long.

Send emails of interest to: granvilleleasingnow@gamil.com or CALL/TEXT: Aisha at 470-338-0635

****Viewings are mainly scheduled for the weekdays between the hours of 9am-6pm, with the possibility of evening and weekend hours. The listings go very FAST!!! So, Please be prepared to view homes by appointment only!!****

(RLNE4684754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Lone Oak Court have any available units?
616 Lone Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 616 Lone Oak Court have?
Some of 616 Lone Oak Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Lone Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
616 Lone Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Lone Oak Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 Lone Oak Court is pet friendly.
Does 616 Lone Oak Court offer parking?
No, 616 Lone Oak Court does not offer parking.
Does 616 Lone Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Lone Oak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Lone Oak Court have a pool?
Yes, 616 Lone Oak Court has a pool.
Does 616 Lone Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 616 Lone Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Lone Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 Lone Oak Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Lone Oak Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 Lone Oak Court does not have units with air conditioning.
