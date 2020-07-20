6158 Idlewood Pass

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome to the market this beautiful home fit for any ideal family! It's all about location when searching for a home and luckily this is situated in the perfect neighborhood fit to raise your child(ren) in peace! Upon entry get ready to utter the words "Home Sweet Home". On the main (ground) level you have your living room, dining room and kitchen. The living room features a beautiful fireplace. The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and a charming eat-in area. Upstairs you will find all your bedrooms that are ample in space with closet space to match. The Master BA features a beautiful garden tub to soak the day away. In regards to exterior features the home has a front and backyard for your kids to take a break from their gaming system.The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do your family a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose on this listing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.