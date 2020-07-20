All apartments in DeKalb County
6158 Idlewood Pass
Last updated May 14 2019 at 6:05 AM

6158 Idlewood Pass

6158 Idlewood Pass · No Longer Available
Location

6158 Idlewood Pass, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
bathtub
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome to the market this beautiful home fit for any ideal family! It's all about location when searching for a home and luckily this is situated in the perfect neighborhood fit to raise your child(ren) in peace! Upon entry get ready to utter the words "Home Sweet Home". On the main (ground) level you have your living room, dining room and kitchen. The living room features a beautiful fireplace. The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and a charming eat-in area. Upstairs you will find all your bedrooms that are ample in space with closet space to match. The Master BA features a beautiful garden tub to soak the day away. In regards to exterior features the home has a front and backyard for your kids to take a break from their gaming system.The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do your family a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose on this listing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6158 Idlewood Pass have any available units?
6158 Idlewood Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 6158 Idlewood Pass have?
Some of 6158 Idlewood Pass's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6158 Idlewood Pass currently offering any rent specials?
6158 Idlewood Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6158 Idlewood Pass pet-friendly?
No, 6158 Idlewood Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 6158 Idlewood Pass offer parking?
No, 6158 Idlewood Pass does not offer parking.
Does 6158 Idlewood Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6158 Idlewood Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6158 Idlewood Pass have a pool?
No, 6158 Idlewood Pass does not have a pool.
Does 6158 Idlewood Pass have accessible units?
No, 6158 Idlewood Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 6158 Idlewood Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6158 Idlewood Pass has units with dishwashers.
Does 6158 Idlewood Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 6158 Idlewood Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
