6083 Pomerania Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to the home of your dreams! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed ceramic tile and plush carpeting, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette which makes decorating a breeze. As you step in the living room you are greeted by a wood burning fireplace which creates a warm of comfortable environment. The upstairs bedrooms and dining room are accessible from the living room to maximize the open space and any easy flow. The kitchen features white cabinets, granite counter tops and an appliance package, which will be delivered upon move in. Even better, this room fills with light thanks to an over-sized window that overlooks the backyard. The updates don't stop with the kitchen...they continue on into the bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.