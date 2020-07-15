Rent Calculator
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
5756 Ivywood Drive
Last updated April 26 2019 at 5:53 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5756 Ivywood Drive
5756 Ivywood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5756 Ivywood Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious, renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is move in ready! You'll love the recent renovations, convenient location, and most of all, great price! Please contact us today to set up a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5756 Ivywood Drive have any available units?
5756 Ivywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 5756 Ivywood Drive have?
Some of 5756 Ivywood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5756 Ivywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5756 Ivywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5756 Ivywood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5756 Ivywood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 5756 Ivywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5756 Ivywood Drive offers parking.
Does 5756 Ivywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5756 Ivywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5756 Ivywood Drive have a pool?
No, 5756 Ivywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5756 Ivywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5756 Ivywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5756 Ivywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5756 Ivywood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5756 Ivywood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5756 Ivywood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
