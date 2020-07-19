Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

5560 Rosser Road Available 08/01/20 Spacious and well maintained house! - Don't let this one go! Will be available first week of August! House is sit in just over an acre in sought after Smoke Rise. Gourmet kitchen with stained cabinetry & white appliances. Master retreat with newly renovated bathroom with double vanity. Generous sized additional bedrooms, all with plenty of closet space. There is also a small office/nursery as well as the 4 bedrooms upstairs. Secondary bathroom upstairs has new granite countertops. Professionally landscaped private, fenced and wooded lot- perfect for grilling or entertaining. All appliances, patio furniture and grills are staying in the house. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are allowed. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. House still occupied, please respect our owners privacy. To schedule a showing by appointment only please call or text Julie at 404-428-8884, we do request 24 hours notice at least.



(RLNE5917228)