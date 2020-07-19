All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 5560 Rosser Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
5560 Rosser Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5560 Rosser Road

5560 Rosser Road · (678) 929-4345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5560 Rosser Road, DeKalb County, GA 30087

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5560 Rosser Road · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2558 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
5560 Rosser Road Available 08/01/20 Spacious and well maintained house! - Don't let this one go! Will be available first week of August! House is sit in just over an acre in sought after Smoke Rise. Gourmet kitchen with stained cabinetry & white appliances. Master retreat with newly renovated bathroom with double vanity. Generous sized additional bedrooms, all with plenty of closet space. There is also a small office/nursery as well as the 4 bedrooms upstairs. Secondary bathroom upstairs has new granite countertops. Professionally landscaped private, fenced and wooded lot- perfect for grilling or entertaining. All appliances, patio furniture and grills are staying in the house. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are allowed. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. House still occupied, please respect our owners privacy. To schedule a showing by appointment only please call or text Julie at 404-428-8884, we do request 24 hours notice at least.

(RLNE5917228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5560 Rosser Road have any available units?
5560 Rosser Road has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5560 Rosser Road have?
Some of 5560 Rosser Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5560 Rosser Road currently offering any rent specials?
5560 Rosser Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5560 Rosser Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5560 Rosser Road is pet friendly.
Does 5560 Rosser Road offer parking?
No, 5560 Rosser Road does not offer parking.
Does 5560 Rosser Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5560 Rosser Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5560 Rosser Road have a pool?
No, 5560 Rosser Road does not have a pool.
Does 5560 Rosser Road have accessible units?
No, 5560 Rosser Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5560 Rosser Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5560 Rosser Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5560 Rosser Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5560 Rosser Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5560 Rosser Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mirador at Idlewood
1250 Brockett Rd
Clarkston, GA 30021
Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle
Atlanta, GA 30345
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Parkside Apartments
3214 Valley Bluff Dr
Doraville, GA 30340
Hidden Colony
3373 Aztec Rd #5
Doraville, GA 30340
Arcadia Decatur
240 North Arcadia Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place
Atlanta, GA 30346

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity