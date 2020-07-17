All apartments in DeKalb County
532 Collingwood Drive
532 Collingwood Drive

532 Collingwood Drive · No Longer Available
532 Collingwood Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30032

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious, fully renovated home w/hardwood floors, fenced yrd and finished basement. Open floorplan with kitchen, dining room and living room. Finished basement is the 4th bedrm and has an attached full bathroom, perfect for in-law or teen suite or roommate floorplan. Off-street parking with covered carport and 2 additional, unobstructed driveway spots. Pets welcome w/pet fee. New roof and tankless hot water heater. Move-in ready and lease must start within 30 days of application acceptance. No Smoking. No Housing Vouchers. Tenant responsible for yard and all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 Collingwood Drive have any available units?
532 Collingwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 532 Collingwood Drive have?
Some of 532 Collingwood Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 Collingwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
532 Collingwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 Collingwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 532 Collingwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 532 Collingwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 532 Collingwood Drive offers parking.
Does 532 Collingwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 532 Collingwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 Collingwood Drive have a pool?
No, 532 Collingwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 532 Collingwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 532 Collingwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 532 Collingwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 532 Collingwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 532 Collingwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 532 Collingwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
