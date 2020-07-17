532 Collingwood Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious, fully renovated home w/hardwood floors, fenced yrd and finished basement. Open floorplan with kitchen, dining room and living room. Finished basement is the 4th bedrm and has an attached full bathroom, perfect for in-law or teen suite or roommate floorplan. Off-street parking with covered carport and 2 additional, unobstructed driveway spots. Pets welcome w/pet fee. New roof and tankless hot water heater. Move-in ready and lease must start within 30 days of application acceptance. No Smoking. No Housing Vouchers. Tenant responsible for yard and all utilities.