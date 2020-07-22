5307 Knights Landing

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2252ba607c ---- This beautiful two story three bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home is sure to please. With spacious bedrooms, formal living room, washer and dryer connections, and a cozy den makes this an excellent place to call home. - Large master bedroom with walk-in closet - Attached two car garage - Den with fire place - Large living room - Lots of storage ALL APPLIANCES included (Oven/Range, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator). Property won\'t last!! Please apply NOW at www.venturamgmt.com/vacancies/ Available on first come first serve basis. Rent is $1,325.00 Deposit $1,325.00 Application fee $75.00 . Rental Criteria: *Must gross (3) times the monthly amount of the rent. *No Felonies *No open bankruptcies *No active foreclosures *No Landlord collection debt on your credit report *Must be employed at least 6 months on your current position.