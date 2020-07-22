All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

5307 Knights Landing

5307 Knights Landing · No Longer Available
Location

5307 Knights Landing, DeKalb County, GA 30294

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2252ba607c ---- This beautiful two story three bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home is sure to please. With spacious bedrooms, formal living room, washer and dryer connections, and a cozy den makes this an excellent place to call home. - Large master bedroom with walk-in closet - Attached two car garage - Den with fire place - Large living room - Lots of storage ALL APPLIANCES included (Oven/Range, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator). Property won\'t last!! Please apply NOW at www.venturamgmt.com/vacancies/ Available on first come first serve basis. Rent is $1,325.00 Deposit $1,325.00 Application fee $75.00 . Rental Criteria: *Must gross (3) times the monthly amount of the rent. *No Felonies *No open bankruptcies *No active foreclosures *No Landlord collection debt on your credit report *Must be employed at least 6 months on your current position.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5307 Knights Landing have any available units?
5307 Knights Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 5307 Knights Landing have?
Some of 5307 Knights Landing's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5307 Knights Landing currently offering any rent specials?
5307 Knights Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5307 Knights Landing pet-friendly?
No, 5307 Knights Landing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 5307 Knights Landing offer parking?
Yes, 5307 Knights Landing offers parking.
Does 5307 Knights Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5307 Knights Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5307 Knights Landing have a pool?
No, 5307 Knights Landing does not have a pool.
Does 5307 Knights Landing have accessible units?
No, 5307 Knights Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 5307 Knights Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5307 Knights Landing has units with dishwashers.
Does 5307 Knights Landing have units with air conditioning?
No, 5307 Knights Landing does not have units with air conditioning.
