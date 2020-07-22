5158 Galbraith Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5158 Galbraith Circle

Stone Mountain, GA 30088



Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2



Check out this split level home with an open floor plan including a vaulted great room, kitchen and dining area that opens to a huge deck! A family room, with decorative fireplace, and an adjoining large bonus room, with bay window, make this home great for entertaining. Neutral paint and carpet throughout! Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and private full bath. Conveniently located near S. Hairston and Rockbridge Road and both Wade Walker Park and Stone Mountain Park!



We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!



Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: DeKalb County Water System

Gas: Scana, Gas South

Electric: Georgia Power



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.



Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.



COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.