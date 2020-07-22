All apartments in DeKalb County
How many bedrooms do you need?
5158 Galbraith Cir

5158 Galbraith Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5158 Galbraith Circle, DeKalb County, GA 30088

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5158 Galbraith Circle
Stone Mountain, GA 30088

Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2

Check out this split level home with an open floor plan including a vaulted great room, kitchen and dining area that opens to a huge deck! A family room, with decorative fireplace, and an adjoining large bonus room, with bay window, make this home great for entertaining. Neutral paint and carpet throughout! Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and private full bath. Conveniently located near S. Hairston and Rockbridge Road and both Wade Walker Park and Stone Mountain Park!

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: DeKalb County Water System
Gas: Scana, Gas South
Electric: Georgia Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

