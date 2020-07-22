All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5112 Huxley Rd

5112 Huxley Road · No Longer Available
Location

5112 Huxley Road, DeKalb County, GA 30088

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 1200 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms. It is located at 5112 Huxley Rd Stone Mountain, Georgia. The nearest schools are Eldridge L. Miller, Redan and Redan.

Contact us for showing.
Apply online at www.mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com
McKinley Realty LLC has released multiple New luxury townhomes with well designed floor plans FOR RENT in Lithonia. Great location with great features.

Apply Online at:
Mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com
Direct: (404) 645-1712
Office: 770) 687 2752

Application Criteria:
01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months --
03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months --
04.) No foreclosures within 12 months --
05.) No civil judgments within 12 months --
06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months --
07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income --
08.) Must pass social security number verification --
09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry --
10.) Must pass criminal background check --
11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months --
12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses) --
13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history --

Schools:
Elementary School: Flatrock Elementary School
Middle School: Salem Middle School
High School: Martin Luther King Junior High School

Lease Terms
$2,000.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5112 Huxley Rd have any available units?
5112 Huxley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 5112 Huxley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5112 Huxley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5112 Huxley Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5112 Huxley Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 5112 Huxley Rd offer parking?
No, 5112 Huxley Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5112 Huxley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5112 Huxley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5112 Huxley Rd have a pool?
No, 5112 Huxley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5112 Huxley Rd have accessible units?
No, 5112 Huxley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5112 Huxley Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5112 Huxley Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5112 Huxley Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5112 Huxley Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
