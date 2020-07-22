Amenities

This 1200 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms. It is located at 5112 Huxley Rd Stone Mountain, Georgia. The nearest schools are Eldridge L. Miller, Redan and Redan.



Apply online at www.mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com

McKinley Realty LLC has released multiple New luxury townhomes with well designed floor plans FOR RENT in Lithonia. Great location with great features.



Mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com

Direct: (404) 645-1712

Office: 770) 687 2752



Application Criteria:

01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months

02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months --

03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months --

04.) No foreclosures within 12 months --

05.) No civil judgments within 12 months --

06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months --

07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income --

08.) Must pass social security number verification --

09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry --

10.) Must pass criminal background check --

11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months --

12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses) --

13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history --



Schools:

Elementary School: Flatrock Elementary School

Middle School: Salem Middle School

High School: Martin Luther King Junior High School



Lease Terms

$2,000.00 security deposit