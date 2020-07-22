All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 30 2019 at 1:16 PM

500 Sherwood Circle

500 Sherwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

500 Sherwood Circle, DeKalb County, GA 30087

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e58fb4d02d ----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Sherwood Circle have any available units?
500 Sherwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 500 Sherwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
500 Sherwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Sherwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 500 Sherwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 500 Sherwood Circle offer parking?
No, 500 Sherwood Circle does not offer parking.
Does 500 Sherwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Sherwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Sherwood Circle have a pool?
No, 500 Sherwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 500 Sherwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 500 Sherwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Sherwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Sherwood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Sherwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Sherwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
