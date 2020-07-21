4917 Longview Walk

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new, never lived in, 1 car garage, luxury townhome in thriving Decatur! Gated community, TH features Gourmet Kitchen w/ quartz counters, upgraded stainless steel appliances inc/ refrigerator & new washer/dryer!! Breakfast bar overlooking Living/Dining Room w/ fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout lower level inc stairs. Fully fenced back yard w/ patio, maintained by HOA! Master Bath features dual vanities, quartz counter, upgraded tile floors, garden tub, & separate glass-enclosed shower built-in seat. Close to 285/20, so many upgrades! Come and see for yourself!