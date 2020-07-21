All apartments in DeKalb County
4917 Longview Walk
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:54 AM

Report This Listing

Location

4917 Longview Walk, DeKalb County, GA 30035

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new, never lived in, 1 car garage, luxury townhome in thriving Decatur! Gated community, TH features Gourmet Kitchen w/ quartz counters, upgraded stainless steel appliances inc/ refrigerator & new washer/dryer!! Breakfast bar overlooking Living/Dining Room w/ fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout lower level inc stairs. Fully fenced back yard w/ patio, maintained by HOA! Master Bath features dual vanities, quartz counter, upgraded tile floors, garden tub, & separate glass-enclosed shower built-in seat. Close to 285/20, so many upgrades! Come and see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4917 Longview Walk have any available units?
4917 Longview Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4917 Longview Walk have?
Some of 4917 Longview Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4917 Longview Walk currently offering any rent specials?
4917 Longview Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4917 Longview Walk pet-friendly?
No, 4917 Longview Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 4917 Longview Walk offer parking?
Yes, 4917 Longview Walk offers parking.
Does 4917 Longview Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4917 Longview Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4917 Longview Walk have a pool?
No, 4917 Longview Walk does not have a pool.
Does 4917 Longview Walk have accessible units?
No, 4917 Longview Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 4917 Longview Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4917 Longview Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does 4917 Longview Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 4917 Longview Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
