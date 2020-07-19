All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 4835 Rondelay Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
4835 Rondelay Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4835 Rondelay Court

4835 Rondelay Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4835 Rondelay Court, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,749 sf home is located in Lithonia, GA. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4835 Rondelay Court have any available units?
4835 Rondelay Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4835 Rondelay Court have?
Some of 4835 Rondelay Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4835 Rondelay Court currently offering any rent specials?
4835 Rondelay Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4835 Rondelay Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4835 Rondelay Court is pet friendly.
Does 4835 Rondelay Court offer parking?
Yes, 4835 Rondelay Court offers parking.
Does 4835 Rondelay Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4835 Rondelay Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4835 Rondelay Court have a pool?
No, 4835 Rondelay Court does not have a pool.
Does 4835 Rondelay Court have accessible units?
No, 4835 Rondelay Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4835 Rondelay Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4835 Rondelay Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4835 Rondelay Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4835 Rondelay Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd
Decatur, GA 30032
Reserve at Lenox Park Apartments
1200 Reserve Drive
Atlanta, GA 30319
Villas on Briarcliff
1831 Briarcliff Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Sq
Dunwoody, GA 30346
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
Spoke
1450 La France St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University