4721 Klondike Circle
4721 Klondike Circle

4721 Klondike Circle · No Longer Available
4721 Klondike Circle, DeKalb County, GA 30038

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home located in a cul-de-sac is gorgeous and has everything that makes a house a great home! The sunlit living room is further enhanced by a wood burning fireplace and plush carpeting so you have a comfortable place to relax. This room leads directly to the dining room and kitchen making it ideal for entertaining or for your day to day lifestyle. The kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and white cabinetry for an impressive, sleek style. Plus, the kitchen appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher) are included and will be installed upon move in. Access to the fenced backyard is from the dining room so you can sip on a cup of coffee while enjoying the outdoors. Upstairs, the bedrooms and bathrooms have also been remodeled with the same professional workmanship. We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. 4721 Klondike Circle, in Lithonia, is a great place to call home!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 4721 Klondike Circle have any available units?
4721 Klondike Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4721 Klondike Circle have?
Some of 4721 Klondike Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4721 Klondike Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4721 Klondike Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4721 Klondike Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4721 Klondike Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4721 Klondike Circle offer parking?
No, 4721 Klondike Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4721 Klondike Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4721 Klondike Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4721 Klondike Circle have a pool?
No, 4721 Klondike Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4721 Klondike Circle have accessible units?
No, 4721 Klondike Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4721 Klondike Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4721 Klondike Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4721 Klondike Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4721 Klondike Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
