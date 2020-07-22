All apartments in DeKalb County
460 Pine Shadows Lane

460 Pine Shadows Lane · No Longer Available
460 Pine Shadows Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30088

Stunning Renovated Home in Stone Mountain
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,984 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applica

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 460 Pine Shadows Lane have any available units?
460 Pine Shadows Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 460 Pine Shadows Lane have?
Some of 460 Pine Shadows Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 Pine Shadows Lane currently offering any rent specials?
460 Pine Shadows Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 Pine Shadows Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 460 Pine Shadows Lane is pet friendly.
Does 460 Pine Shadows Lane offer parking?
No, 460 Pine Shadows Lane does not offer parking.
Does 460 Pine Shadows Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 460 Pine Shadows Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 Pine Shadows Lane have a pool?
Yes, 460 Pine Shadows Lane has a pool.
Does 460 Pine Shadows Lane have accessible units?
No, 460 Pine Shadows Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 460 Pine Shadows Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 460 Pine Shadows Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 460 Pine Shadows Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 460 Pine Shadows Lane has units with air conditioning.
