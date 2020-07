Amenities

A complete remodel kitchen with brand new appliances and new Cabinetry. Two bedroom one and a half bath townhome. Nearby is two grocery stores and fitness center, Post Office all within 1 mile, public transportation at the entrance of the community. Rent 1000 per month deposit 1000 call Anthony at 404-573-2021 property is managed by responsible landlord using Avail software.