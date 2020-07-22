4351 Trake Way

Amenities
Brand New Subdivision in Ellenwood, GA
Qualifications:
01.) No open bankruptcies
02.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months
03.) No civil judgments within 12 months
04.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months
05.) Must make 3x's rent amount
06.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry
07.) Must pass criminal background check
08.) No Evictions filed within 36 months
09.) Credit score varies per subdivision 550/600
10.) Credit scores between 550-600 can be a higher deposit
12.) No derogatory rental information reported(excluding family addresses)
13.) 36 months of verifiable rental history
14.) Credit report must not be locked
16.) No foreclosures within 12 months
If you are looking to move in the next 30 days and would like to schedule a viewing please contact Chris at 678-863-0707
Martha: 404-276-0873
To apply for any of our any of our homes go to www.mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com
Lease Terms
$2,000.00 security deposit