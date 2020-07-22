All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated September 3 2019 at 4:24 PM

4351 Trake Way

4351 Trake Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4351 Trake Way, DeKalb County, GA 30294

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Brand New Subdivision in Ellenwood, GA

Qualifications:
01.) No open bankruptcies
02.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months
03.) No civil judgments within 12 months
04.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months
05.) Must make 3x's rent amount
06.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry
07.) Must pass criminal background check
08.) No Evictions filed within 36 months
09.) Credit score varies per subdivision 550/600
10.) Credit scores between 550-600 can be a higher deposit
11.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
12.) No derogatory rental information reported(excluding family addresses)
13.) 36 months of verifiable rental history
14.) Credit report must not be locked
15.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months
16.) No foreclosures within 12 months

If you are looking to move in the next 30 days and would like to schedule a viewing please contact Chris at 678-863-0707
Martha: 404-276-0873
To apply for any of our any of our homes go to www.mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com

Lease Terms
$2,000.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4351 Trake Way have any available units?
4351 Trake Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 4351 Trake Way currently offering any rent specials?
4351 Trake Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4351 Trake Way pet-friendly?
No, 4351 Trake Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 4351 Trake Way offer parking?
No, 4351 Trake Way does not offer parking.
Does 4351 Trake Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4351 Trake Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4351 Trake Way have a pool?
No, 4351 Trake Way does not have a pool.
Does 4351 Trake Way have accessible units?
No, 4351 Trake Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4351 Trake Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4351 Trake Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4351 Trake Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4351 Trake Way does not have units with air conditioning.
