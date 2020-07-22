All apartments in DeKalb County
DeKalb County, GA
4293 Ridgetop Drive
Last updated February 5 2020 at 11:14 PM

4293 Ridgetop Drive

4293 Ridgetop Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4293 Ridgetop Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30294

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We would love for you to visit this charming split level home in Ellenwood. Spacious kitchen features bright white cabinets and contrasting black appliances. Newly installed IVT laminate flooring for ease in maintenance. Large family room on the lower level.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com
Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.
Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist or letgo.com. Please beware of rental scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,237, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,237

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4293 Ridgetop Drive have any available units?
4293 Ridgetop Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 4293 Ridgetop Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4293 Ridgetop Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4293 Ridgetop Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4293 Ridgetop Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4293 Ridgetop Drive offer parking?
No, 4293 Ridgetop Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4293 Ridgetop Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4293 Ridgetop Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4293 Ridgetop Drive have a pool?
No, 4293 Ridgetop Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4293 Ridgetop Drive have accessible units?
No, 4293 Ridgetop Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4293 Ridgetop Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4293 Ridgetop Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4293 Ridgetop Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4293 Ridgetop Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
