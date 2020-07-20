This spacious, renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is move in ready! You'll love the recent renovations, convenient location, and most of all, great price! Please contact us today to set up a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4116 Snapfinger Way have any available units?
4116 Snapfinger Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4116 Snapfinger Way have?
Some of 4116 Snapfinger Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4116 Snapfinger Way currently offering any rent specials?
4116 Snapfinger Way is not currently offering any rent specials.