All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 3893 Micah Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3893 Micah Lane
Last updated April 30 2019 at 7:26 PM

3893 Micah Lane

3893 Micah Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3893 Micah Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30294

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Sparkling clean and turnkey ready for move in today! Boasting a versatile split-level design, this gorgeous 3 bedroom home offers the space and freedom your family deserves. The family room features large windows, towering vaulted ceiling, and cozy fireplace, creating the ideal atmosphere for entertaining and bringing friends together. The master bedroom provides the privacy and tranquility you need to recharge after each busy day, with luxurious soaking tub and large walk-in closet. Backing up to woods rather than neighbors, the walkout patio is the ideal location for barbecuing, entertaining, or simply relaxing quietly in the fresh air of the outdoors. Schedule your exclusive home tour today before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3893 Micah Lane have any available units?
3893 Micah Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3893 Micah Lane have?
Some of 3893 Micah Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3893 Micah Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3893 Micah Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3893 Micah Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3893 Micah Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3893 Micah Lane offer parking?
No, 3893 Micah Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3893 Micah Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3893 Micah Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3893 Micah Lane have a pool?
No, 3893 Micah Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3893 Micah Lane have accessible units?
No, 3893 Micah Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3893 Micah Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3893 Micah Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3893 Micah Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3893 Micah Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd
Tucker, GA 30341
Reserve at Lenox Park Apartments
1200 Reserve Drive
Atlanta, GA 30319
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr
Lithonia, GA 30058
Forest Cove
3497 Meadowglen Village Lane
Doraville, GA 30340
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University