3893 Micah Lane

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill

Sparkling clean and turnkey ready for move in today! Boasting a versatile split-level design, this gorgeous 3 bedroom home offers the space and freedom your family deserves. The family room features large windows, towering vaulted ceiling, and cozy fireplace, creating the ideal atmosphere for entertaining and bringing friends together. The master bedroom provides the privacy and tranquility you need to recharge after each busy day, with luxurious soaking tub and large walk-in closet. Backing up to woods rather than neighbors, the walkout patio is the ideal location for barbecuing, entertaining, or simply relaxing quietly in the fresh air of the outdoors. Schedule your exclusive home tour today before it's gone!