Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

38 Le Parc Fontaine

38 Le Parc Fontaine · No Longer Available
Location

38 Le Parc Fontaine, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed & 1 bath Fontaine Condos - Well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo with nice Sunroom and large dinning room! Bright living room with fireplace and build in bookcase. Additional features include security system and all appliances remain in kitchen.

Serious Inquiries ONLY!!!
Applications may be submitted online.
Check out all our vacancies at hmypropertymanagement.com.

$40 Application Fee for anyone 18 years or older living on the property.
Approvals will be based on rental background.
$250 non-refundable pet fee.

(RLNE3787311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Le Parc Fontaine have any available units?
38 Le Parc Fontaine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 38 Le Parc Fontaine currently offering any rent specials?
38 Le Parc Fontaine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Le Parc Fontaine pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 Le Parc Fontaine is pet friendly.
Does 38 Le Parc Fontaine offer parking?
No, 38 Le Parc Fontaine does not offer parking.
Does 38 Le Parc Fontaine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Le Parc Fontaine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Le Parc Fontaine have a pool?
No, 38 Le Parc Fontaine does not have a pool.
Does 38 Le Parc Fontaine have accessible units?
No, 38 Le Parc Fontaine does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Le Parc Fontaine have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Le Parc Fontaine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Le Parc Fontaine have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Le Parc Fontaine does not have units with air conditioning.
